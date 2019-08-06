Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Trimmed Holding by $24.75 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Position in Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Has Lowered by $984,700

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 49,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The institutional investor held 34,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, down from 84,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 1.42 million shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $174.56. About 1.90M shares traded or 38.81% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 135,000 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $609.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Interest Ca accumulated 0.04% or 1,780 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 1.16% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Com accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mu Investments Commerce invested in 39,400 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 9,850 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 18,374 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Webster Retail Bank N A accumulated 6,328 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 359,161 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 32,448 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability invested in 4,870 shares. State Street Corp invested in 10.05M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company owns 34,639 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $78.18 million activity. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $181.49M for 87.28 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 12,905 shares to 164,930 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 44,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).