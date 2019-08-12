Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lowered Stake by $24.75 Million; Gabelli Securities Lowered A T & T (New) (T) Position as Shares Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $177.81. About 898,276 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (T) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 152,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 203,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc (New) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 7.77M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – AT&T INC – IN ADDITION TO MACRO SITES, NEW DEAL COVERS SMALL CELL DEPLOYMENTS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest owns 8,605 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 1.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,613 shares. 238,590 are held by Stralem. Country Club Tru Na reported 295,674 shares. Argi Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.2% or 112,834 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colony Lc reported 97,265 shares stake. Zevin Asset Management Ltd invested in 2.47% or 241,225 shares. Horan Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 60,329 shares. Karp Management Corp reported 0.11% stake. Bell National Bank & Trust invested in 91,136 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca reported 13,267 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 753,168 shares. Fiera Corporation invested in 0.01% or 51,730 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp Cl A by 108,993 shares to 447,993 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp Com by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif Inco (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 206,001 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,819 shares. Services Incorporated Wi owns 1.29% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 7,110 shares. Ca owns 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,780 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Limited Liability Company has 194,435 shares. Qs Ltd Co owns 21,535 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 697,417 shares stake. Shell Asset Management accumulated 15,197 shares. Chicago Equity Lc has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 110,586 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 58,327 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 6,328 are owned by Webster Financial Bank N A. Fort LP has 0.5% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 15,132 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd accumulated 237,761 shares. 264,260 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 88.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. $4.65 million worth of stock was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8.