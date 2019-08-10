Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Its Stake by $24.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Whitnell & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $412,830 as Valuation Declined

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (EL) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.95M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Lauder (Estee) Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $72.34 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65 million on Wednesday, May 8. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.30 million shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $262.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 91.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 618,182 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Old National State Bank In accumulated 49,198 shares. Advisor Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Washington Tru reported 1.65% stake. Saturna Capital Corporation has 2.22% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Park National Oh holds 28,657 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.04% or 3,886 shares. Merian (Uk) has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jupiter Asset has 3,740 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 3,192 were accumulated by Haverford. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,263 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 2,186 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 678,911 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Communication Ltd Liability holds 1.11% or 15,640 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.57% or 13.58M shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 101,909 shares. Elm Advisors Lc owns 6,289 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcgowan Asset Management Inc reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 305,106 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank accumulated 44,878 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,583 shares. Willis Invest Counsel holds 206,703 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia reported 409,014 shares. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi holds 3.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 121,709 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 37,751 shares. Accredited holds 5,687 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 5,185 shares to 56,932 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 21,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

