Lauder Estee Cl A (EL) Holder Iberiabank Has Cut Stake by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bahl & Gaynor Increases Holding in Logmein (LOGM)

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A (EL) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 28,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, down from 35,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $200.55. About 1.19 million shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 4,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 12,612 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 8,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.37. About 253,888 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 327,012 shares to 318,527 shares, valued at $47.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,813 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 33,563 shares to 58,433 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

