Lau Associates Upped Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Jackson Square Partners Increases Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN)

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 128,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 436,341 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Partner Boroujerdi Exits the Bank’s Research Unit; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 07/05/2018 – LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Announces Acquisition of Goldman Sachs’ Threat Intelligence Platform; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reportedly sold some of the Venezuelan bonds which caused an outcry last month; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 76,293 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $64.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,965 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 7,985 shares. 3,276 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 19,624 shares. Asset Management One holds 6,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company invested in 3,634 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.03% or 8,308 shares. Bokf Na reported 31,824 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Olstein Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 165,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.16% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,078 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 29,500 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha accumulated 5,901 shares.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dunkin Debt, Not Donuts – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin’ Partnership – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Cheesecake’s (CAKE) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow ends 280 points lower as Trump announces additional tariffs on China – MarketWatch” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Dunkin’ Brands Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.15% or 80,196 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 259,041 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,242 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,070 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mathes holds 0.93% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 9,549 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 25,100 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Llc stated it has 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,091 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,960 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 250,050 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 130,733 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 4.10M shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).