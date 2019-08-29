Lau Associates Upped Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $324,700; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $365,904

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $203.52. About 1.08M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Major banks earned more in metals than oil last year; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 30/03/2018 – U.S. judge certifies Goldman Sachs gender bias class action; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 11.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 18/04/2018 – N4 Pharma Starts Generic Viagra Clinical Trial; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Fincl holds 0.28% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc invested 2.5% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Profund Advisors Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,932 shares. First Foundation stated it has 1.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 256,900 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. 3,300 are held by Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 189,269 shares. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 368,168 are held by National Pension Ser. At Financial Bank reported 10,041 shares. Illinois-based Tru Department Mb Finance Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 46,551 shares. 2,999 were reported by Aspen.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174 shares to 18,040 shares, valued at $32.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gru accumulated 68,703 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 15.42M shares. 8,155 are owned by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.47M shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 40,700 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 132,035 shares stake. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 0.68% or 16,160 shares. 21.56M are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Meritage Management owns 120,043 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,121 shares. Coastline Tru Co holds 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 124,355 shares. 200 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Capital World holds 148.33 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York invested in 0.09% or 37,762 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.