Lau Associates Upped Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $324,700; Salzman & Company Cut Its Moodys (MCO) Stake by $4.74 Million as Share Value Rose

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $221.42. About 1.12M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Institutional Client Services Rev $4.39B; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s largest bank has approached Richard Gnodde, a senior executive of Goldman Sachs, to take on Cryan’s role less than two years into his tenure, the newspaper said; 21/05/2018 – Goldman’s chief economist sees the deficit ballooning to over $2 trillion, or 7% of GDP by 2028, saying the country’s fiscal outlook “is not good.”; 16/04/2018 – Fed speakers and earnings from Goldman Sachs and others could influence Tuesday’s market; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ move into the cryptocurrency market, regulatory clarity and the upcoming Blockchain Week NYC have all increased demand for bitcoin; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs made $200 million in one day as markets plunged – CNBC; 08/04/2018 – Goldman CEO’s deputy can’t stop, won’t stop spinning records; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS TAX REFORM THROWS GASOLINE ON M&A FIRE; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $201.78. About 369,691 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 17/04/2018 – VOZROZHDENIE BANK DEPOSIT RATINGS CUT TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Cgcmt 2016-C1; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Placed Garantibank International N.V.’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 12/04/2018 – COVEY PARK AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS STARS GROUP’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Solenis’ New Term Loans; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to CARDS Il Trust 2018-1 Notes; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SOVCOMBANK’S RATINGS FOLLOWING ROSEVROBANK’S PU; 26/03/2018 – S. AFRICA BENCHMARK BOND YIELD FALLS ON MOODY’S RATING REPRIEVE; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Us China Trade Tensions Have Multiple Channels Of Transmission To Economy, Markets

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $375.40M for 25.48 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

