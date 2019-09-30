Lau Associates Stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Lowered as Stock Price Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Holding Has Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 3.19 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6010.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.55M, up from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 4.28M shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baskin Finance Service Inc holds 155,793 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kessler Inv Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scott & Selber stated it has 17,037 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 3.70M shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 59,603 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 105,566 shares. Service Automobile Association holds 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.51 million shares. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us Inc owns 374,849 shares. 19,449 are owned by Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability. Cwm Ltd holds 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 161,074 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls owns 2,130 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh accumulated 309,121 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.87 million shares. Gm Advisory holds 14,628 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 2 Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Gets Serious About Saving “Star Wars” Land – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 53,125 shares to 664,143 shares, valued at $35.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INCY) by 230,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,100 shares, and cut its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG).