Lau Associates Lowered Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding By $698,928; Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 3,629 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 151,032 shares with $15.71M value, down from 154,661 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $298.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY

Lau Associates Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 69.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Lau Associates Llc holds 6,387 shares with $309,000 value, down from 20,948 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $201.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 13.53 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Should Resign, Says California Treasurer John Chiang (Video); 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE BOWMAN SAYS ACTIONS BY WELLS FARGO WERE ”ABSOLUTELY INAPPROPRIATE”; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS $500 MILLION PENALTY COLLECTED BY U.S. OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY FROM WELLS FARGO IS CREDITED TOWARD SATISFACTION OF ITS FINE; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Wren Doesn’t See 3% 10-Year as Line in Sand (Video); 13/04/2018 – Trump’s consumer watchdog chief vents about ‘leaked’ information – memo; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 13.02% above currents $45.62 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $54 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Management Inc accumulated 0.33% or 60,817 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 425 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 5,899 shares. Verity Asset Management has 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 93,775 shares. First Manhattan holds 1.14% or 4.08M shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 7,598 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 1.96% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 19,820 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has invested 0.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ent Corporation owns 4,440 shares. Maltese Cap Management Limited holds 165,000 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 1.04% stake. M Secs invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 32,349 shares to 77,909 valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Americold Realty Trust stake by 51,638 shares and now owns 731,205 shares. Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.30% below currents $119.42 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24.