Lau Associates Lowered Its Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Holding by $9.39 Million; Valuation Declined; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Share Price Rose While Monarch Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $71.6. About 3.60 million shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $221.55. About 1.19 million shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Communication has invested 1.6% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 275,897 are held by Pension. The Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 1.34% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 0.11% or 6,788 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 2,400 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moody Bancorp Division accumulated 24,128 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,353 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 337,324 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0.47% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,923 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nbt Retail Bank N A accumulated 9,147 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 13,815 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.12% or 35,952 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12 million for 18.45 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.