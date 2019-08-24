Lau Associates Lifted Its Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Price Rose; Armstrong Shaw Associates Holds Stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 62.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc bought 23,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 60,450 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 37,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Economist Boak Sees ‘Positive Mix’ for Australian Growth (Video); 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high growth companies; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Operating Expenses $6.62 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm — 2d Update; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: China trade dispute won’t hurt earnings, so buy the market; 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged lmproper Data Harvesting of Tens of Millions of Users; 25/05/2018 – Qiagen at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Monday With Concerns Over China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares to 4,650 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Co reported 1,135 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc accumulated 606 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Foundation Advsr invested in 96,613 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management reported 1,844 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 0.07% or 82,267 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated has 496,092 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 47,440 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Brighton Jones Limited Liability invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Amarillo Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,726 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 25,290 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.21% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 363,171 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Vernon Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,165 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,247 shares. Tru Invest reported 5,073 shares. Central Commercial Bank & Tru Com holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 5,749 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 355,143 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 43,930 shares. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 78,972 shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd reported 1.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America holds 0.03% or 3,740 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 506,364 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 13.04M were reported by Franklin Res Incorporated. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 1.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,432 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0.15% stake.