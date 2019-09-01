Lau Associates Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Its Holding by $567,000

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 78,720 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 17/04/2018 – Goldman may acquire its way to a bigger consumer bank; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/04/2018 – Top bankers warn London’s status as a global finance centre at risk from Brexit; 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: French mobile freemium game maker Voodoo raises $200M from Goldman Sachs and plans to more than double staff; 02/04/2018 – Julio Borges accused Goldman of “making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people” by helping to prop up the regime of Nicolas Maduro

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 553,592 shares to 580,592 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Prn) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Glenmede Na stated it has 196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Ariel Investments reported 1.1% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 2,473 were accumulated by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 58,260 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 314,131 shares or 0% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 91,538 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co invested in 50,695 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Select Equity Gp LP accumulated 227,970 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 17,600 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 3,813 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares to 112,783 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc.