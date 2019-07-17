Lau Associates Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Private Wealth Partners Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $458,892

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: PLAN IS TO ADD EVEN MORE PRODUCTS TO MARCUS OFFERING; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update; 23/05/2018 – US Foods Holding Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 23/04/2018 – Goldman names new head of private wealth management for Americas; 30/05/2018 – Triumvira lmmunologics to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences: Sachs Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum and 2018 BIO International Convention; 04/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video); 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,868 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 174,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.08% or 4,416 shares. Polar Llp has 1,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 7,402 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Lederer And Associates Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 0.29% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 137,804 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt reported 1,200 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 7,335 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 45,029 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 16,151 shares stake. Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,592 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.19% or 5,267 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Lc holds 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 4,737 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp reported 2,332 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 471,492 shares stake.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Investors Just Got Some Good News – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Apple Stock May Be a Case of Near-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple could miss H2 iPhone estimates – Loop – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,120 shares to 18,515 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,218 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Limited Liability invested in 3.52% or 415,913 shares. Aldebaran invested in 23,555 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 32,892 shares. Huntington Bancorporation invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Ltd Co owns 30,831 shares. 1,455 are held by Karpas Strategies Limited Liability. Rockland Tru Communication holds 0.4% or 19,670 shares. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 38,687 shares stake. Orrstown Fin Services Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,113 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 48,301 shares or 8.02% of their US portfolio. Regal Inv Advsr holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,932 shares. Ruggie Cap accumulated 0.01% or 25 shares. Df Dent reported 31,745 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 20,001 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.