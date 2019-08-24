Lau Associates Increases Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined While P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – Venture of Zell and Goldman Sachs Acquire Office Building, Mall and Development Firm in Argentina; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 06/03/2018 – Restore West Increases Its Multifamily Acquisition Fund with investment from Goldman Sachs; 14/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT CONTINUES TO EXPECT BROAD U.S. DOLLAR WEAKNESS, EMERGING CURRENCIES TO OUTPERFORM IN 2018 AMID MARKET’S PROTECTIONISM CONCERNS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 12/03/2018 – Hogan, Williams, Schatzker on Possible Blankfein Successors at Goldman Sachs (Video); 10/04/2018 – TESLA: GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS IT STILL EXPECTS THE COMPANY TO RAISE CAPITAL LATER THIS YEAR GIVEN MODEL 3 CASH BURN AND TARGETED GROWTH PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,723 were reported by First Trust Lp. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Compton Ri invested in 9,204 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Com owns 11,932 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Qvt Fincl LP stated it has 18,990 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Financial Prtn accumulated 0.1% or 6,638 shares. Cibc World Corp stated it has 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Invesco has invested 0.22% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Regions holds 0.04% or 16,800 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 74,460 shares. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 8,219 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt holds 1,844 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.2% or 66,630 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co accumulated 1,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tegean Capital Management reported 70,000 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool" on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga" published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Ray Dalio Is Still Bullish on China – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,783 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 824,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does Market Volatility Impact Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NXST) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance" on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport And Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 130,856 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First National Bank Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 24,419 shares. 3,824 are held by Alps. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 6,500 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 282 shares. Phocas reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Principal Fincl Gru Inc stated it has 185,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Co holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Communications holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 4,200 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). C M Bidwell And Assoc stated it has 680 shares. 36,257 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Corp.