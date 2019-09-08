Lau Associates Increased Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Stock Price Rose; As Hess (HES) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut Its Holding

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 85.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 25,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 4,346 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 29,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 3.53M shares traded or 24.24% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS GUYANA DISCOVERY COULD CONTINUE TO GROW; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.42M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN MAINTAINS RBI WILL RAISE RATES BY 50 BPS THIS YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS GROWN DIGITAL BANK DEPOSITS FROM $9 BLN AT LAUNCH OF BUSINESS TO MORE THAN $20 BLN IN MARCH -CFO; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video); 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: NO CHANGES TO GROWTH TARGETS ON MARCUS

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares to 112,783 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 6,056 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Limited Liability Company stated it has 455,700 shares. California-based Intersect Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Security National Trust reported 0.26% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp reported 0.12% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Numerixs Investment accumulated 3,810 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jennison Llc invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 658,078 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd reported 2,189 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Jnba Advisors invested in 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scotia Cap holds 0.05% or 21,147 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa reported 1,089 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Insurance Tx has 0.59% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 58,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cibc Asset Management Inc has 25,318 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 1.20M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 26,141 shares stake. Cypress Asset Inc Tx stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Allstate Corp reported 38,704 shares stake. 27,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 6 shares. Blair William Com Il has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 712,939 shares. Fund Management Sa invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). D E Shaw Company holds 15,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,600 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc owns 71,100 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.