Lau Associates Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63M shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – WALDRON, GOLDMAN’S CO-HEAD INV BANKING, SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – US Lighting Group Confirms Goldman Sachs Presentation Date; 27/03/2018 – Goldman vice chair turned down Deutsche Bank’s CEO offer; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – Citigroup and Goldman face shareholder pressure on lobbying; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 02/04/2018 – Goldman faces class action suit over pay discrimination

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.43. About 1.21M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Lc reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 1.66M shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 328,434 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 1.79M shares or 0.75% of the stock. 3.41 million are owned by Geode Cap Llc. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) stated it has 58,254 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Com Limited has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 42,428 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.02% or 42,994 shares in its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc holds 120,521 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Victory Mgmt reported 3,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Citigroup invested in 231,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 491,796 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 39,490 were accumulated by Scholtz Comm Ltd Liability Corp. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The accumulated 45,846 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 31.23 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

