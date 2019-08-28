Lau Associates Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Cut by $807,048; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Stake

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 1.31M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS IS IN TALKS WITH CARIBBEAN OFFICIALS OVER PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA CHANGING ALL ITS OIL EXPORTS TO FREE-ON-BOARD (FOB) TRADE DENOMINATION TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 13.03M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Comml Bank In invested in 0.06% or 17,770 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund Inc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 378,200 shares. Moreover, Fagan Assoc Incorporated has 1.57% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Gideon Cap Advsrs invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 10,613 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 400,902 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Dillon owns 3,070 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Co Ltd accumulated 21,719 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.21% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 11,751 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division invested in 28,905 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Argent accumulated 43,706 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 0.86% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.