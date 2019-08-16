Lau Associates Has Trimmed Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding by $7.49 Million; Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Increased Its Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $63.13 Million

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 539,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.88M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 82,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 10,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 2.65 million shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Delaware youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 73,244 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Corda Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Main Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 57,036 shares in its portfolio. Old Point Trust & Finance Ser N A holds 4.04% or 65,911 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation owns 5.17 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Com reported 334,310 shares stake. Shayne Lc holds 1.49% or 18,032 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2.62 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,283 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Tru Communications Of Vermont has 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 130,659 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $402.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 91,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0.11% or 645,697 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs owns 341,945 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 4,347 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 77,849 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 83,528 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oregon-based M Hldgs has invested 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 0.73% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 6,000 shares. Moreover, Everence Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 10,620 shares. Korea Investment accumulated 0.22% or 542,542 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 41,945 shares. Sun Life Fin stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Indiana Tru And Management has 17,163 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd has 0.41% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 13,919 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Denali Advsrs Ltd Company reported 25,700 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.