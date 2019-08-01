Lau Associates Has Trimmed Position in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 7.84M shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS RECEIVED $105 MILLION DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN SECOND QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q EPS 75c; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 14/05/2018 – Financial Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 20/03/2018 – Amazon elbows Alphabet aside as second most valuable company; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 74.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.