Lau Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) by $9.39 Million; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lowered Stake

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 88,498 shares traded. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 91.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 549 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43,000, down from 6,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 40,608 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 8.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 8,266 shares. 253,042 are held by Stifel. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 189,258 shares. Bluestein R H has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mirae Asset Glob Invs reported 7,702 shares. Wilen Investment has 2.28% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communication Limited reported 12,200 shares. Wellington Shields Co Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 349 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Hm Payson Company reported 23,272 shares. 53,695 were reported by Intl Gru. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 175 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2,128 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.11M for 18.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 12.41% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 1.11M shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Rech Management invested in 0.24% or 10,470 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has 0% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Ntv Asset Lc owns 0.15% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 7,091 shares. Violich Capital Management holds 0.08% or 4,478 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Lc has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). 4,251 are held by Wagner Bowman Mngmt. Qci Asset has 0% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). North Carolina-based Novare Capital Llc has invested 0.64% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). 62,565 are owned by Lau Assoc Ltd Liability. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 0.64% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 10,417 shares. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated accumulated 95,297 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.15% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 4,755 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc reported 22,187 shares.