Lau Associates Has Raised Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 13.05 million shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $207.12. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs starts to transfer some senior bankers to Frankfurt due to Brexit; 13/03/2018 – REVA REPORTS RECAPITALIZATION; FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moves Commodity Sales Team Into Investment Bank; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 23/04/2018 – Goldman said some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,625 are held by Guardian Lp. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A holds 0.02% or 907 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 21,716 shares stake. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pennsylvania Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,112 shares. Monetary Gru has 1,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parsec Fincl Management reported 1,421 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.22% or 130,733 shares in its portfolio. Haverford has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp owns 268,131 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cipher Capital LP has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 29,113 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Contrarius Investment Management Ltd invested 2.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Barr E S & Com holds 188,067 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,500 activity.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 630,186 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Ser Inc has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Gmt Cap invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cwm Limited Com reported 102,844 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 33,961 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 826,217 shares. Victory Cap Inc reported 3.90 million shares. Citigroup Inc reported 787,514 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 113,869 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As reported 8.95% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 237,084 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 34.35M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 424,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement has 433,978 shares. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,000 shares.