Lau Associates Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $324,700; Palestra Capital Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 28.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 1.13 million shares with $133.27 million value, down from 1.58M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 1.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Lau Associates Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) stake by 20.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lau Associates Llc acquired 1,700 shares as Goldman Sachs Group (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lau Associates Llc holds 9,898 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 8,198 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group now has $71.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 74,023 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 25/05/2018 – NEW ITALIAN GOVERNMENT’S FISCAL MEASURES COULD IMPACT ITALIAN BANKS’ CORE EQUITY TIER 1 RATIOS BY 60 BASIS POINTS – GOLDMAN SACHS ESTIMATES; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs warns that investors are getting complacent about commodities and could miss out on rare gains fueled by rising oil prices; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 19/03/2018 – ? Ministry job for Goldman’s German […]; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says No Need to Fret Yet About Soft Global Growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,074 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd reported 337,554 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,470 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. James Investment stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inr Advisory Services Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Inv Mngmt has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 16,424 are owned by Ims Cap Mgmt. Stoneridge Ltd Company has 5.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). St Johns Inv Management Llc invested in 0.67% or 7,384 shares. 383,483 are held by Daiwa Secs Gp. Evercore Wealth Management Limited stated it has 1.00 million shares. Korea invested in 3.33% or 6.27M shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 41,971 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.34% above currents $134.93 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, April 25.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 27.83% above currents $198.51 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Lau Associates Llc decreased I Shares Tr (IEFA) stake by 9,000 shares to 36,100 valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 14,561 shares and now owns 6,387 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Financial Instagram Accounts To Follow – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.