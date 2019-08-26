Lau Associates Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $324,700; Market Valuation Rose; As Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Wynnefield Capital Has Trimmed Its Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 323,465 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 11/04/2018 – UN Security Council urges an end to recurring cycles of instability in Africa’s Great Lakes region; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on Blocking Cloture of Legislation that Harms the Great Lakes; 28/03/2018 – Great Lakes Airlines Shuts Down Operations Indefinitely; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Great Lakes Invasive Carp Challenge finalists to compete Tuesday in livestream event; 06/03/2018 Rep. Kildee: Congressman Dan Kildee Highlights Great Lakes Week, Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Cuts to Great Lakes; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 04/05/2018 – Ontario Most at Risk Among Great Lakes Economies in Nafta Talks; 16/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Wins $51.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 28/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder welcomes Chicago as newest member of Great Lakes Basin Partnership to Block Asian Carp; 25/04/2018 – DoD – US Navy: SWOSU Great Lakes Holds Denim Day Event

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Vestar Cap Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and Partners Group; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES “A MEANINGFUL FLATTENING” OF U.S. YIELD CURVE IN COMING YEARS BUT DOESN’T EXPECT IT TO INVERT THIS CYCLE; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Echoes Saudi View That Oil Rally Won’t Hurt Demand; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over […]; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital Partners Agree to Sell Hearthside Food Solutions to an Investor Group Led by Charlesbank and P

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,783 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

