Lau Associates Has Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $324,700; Share Value Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) by $827,390 as Stock Value Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 685,850 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04M shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Total Staff Increased 2% During the First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs to relocate Dubai banker Mazen Makarem to New York – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Goldman Puts Some London Staff on Notice for German Move by June; 09/03/2018 – Sally Shin: DJ Goldman’s Blankfein Is Preparing to Exit Firm as Soon as Year’s End–SourcesDJ Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit; 12/03/2018 – GS: Schwartz’s departure from Goldman Sachs may pave way for Sol; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein prepares to leave the company as soon as year’s end, company co-presidents

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp has 300,592 shares. Farmers Bankshares, a Kentucky-based fund reported 40 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 208,254 shares. Tradewinds Capital Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Fincl Capital reported 1,141 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,533 shares. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 66,630 shares. Private Capital holds 0.08% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Investment Group Lc holds 1.15% or 11,960 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 260 shares. 35,131 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Co. Stillwater Investment Management Llc owns 11,902 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 84,263 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 104,635 shares. First Merchants invested in 34,854 shares. British Columbia Inv Management reported 72,184 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 3,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parnassus Ca holds 0.93% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1.50 million shares. First City Capital Management Inc has 1.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 10,120 shares. Culbertson A N Company holds 1.73% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 38,015 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancorp And holds 0.5% or 3,555 shares. Fire reported 1.29% stake. Swiss Bancshares holds 509,719 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 56,289 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Inv Advsr Lc reported 51,109 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Llc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.93 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

