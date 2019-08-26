Lau Associates Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $324,700; Pm (PM) Holder Davenport & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.53 Million

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pm (PM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 40,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 806,664 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.30M, down from 846,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Pm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Goldman branded a client `Satan’ as it rigged currencies: settlement; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs agreed to pay the Federal Reserve $54.75 million to settle claims that the bank allowed foreign exchange traders to wrongly share information about investment positions; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs sees reshaping of industries driving M&A; 09/04/2018 – Another Goldman exec dumps Wall Street for crypto world; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Corporation accumulated 3,020 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 844,778 shares. Fernwood Investment Ltd Co reported 27,356 shares. Personal Corp reported 3,372 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 202,751 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Alley Ltd Llc has invested 1.9% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eagle Asset holds 61,448 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Country Tru Bancshares holds 173,595 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 295,465 shares. 6,962 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,672 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 260,232 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd reported 315,135 shares. Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avgo by 3,455 shares to 167,738 shares, valued at $50.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bpr by 47,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Bud (NYSE:BUD).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

