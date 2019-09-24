Lau Associates Has Cut Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) Stake by $2.72 Million; Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Trimmed Holding by $1.41 Million

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 10,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 213,642 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.62M, down from 224,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 24.60M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 9.12M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $637.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 26,137 shares to 113,541 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.