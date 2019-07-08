Lau Associates Has Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $324,700; Gemmer Asset Management Position in A B M Industries (ABM) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 123,233 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $205.36. About 1.14M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 04/04/2018 – RENISHAW PLC RSW.L : GOLDMAN SACHS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 5500P; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 27/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is battling to contain an outbreak of mumps on the trading floor; 15/05/2018 – EDP EDP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/04/2018 – Goldman predicts the electric car company will likely be forced to raise additional capital as soon as the third quarter; 12/04/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 09/04/2018 – Novogratz’s Galaxy Is Said to Lure Kim From Goldman Sachs as COO; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 05/03/2018 – Goldman creates new commodities finance team as unit seeks turnaround

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Goldman Sachs and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman critic turns bull – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Move In as Goldman Sachs Stock Tops 200-Day – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,783 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman holds 1,315 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stillwater Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.76% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gam Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Synovus Corporation owns 14,716 shares. Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,831 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lmr Llp holds 0.05% or 4,799 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 731,095 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 75 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated accumulated 11,886 shares. Arrowstreet LP holds 0.01% or 14,334 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) stated it has 235 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.46% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,303 shares. Grimes Incorporated accumulated 3,905 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Names LeighAnne Baker to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM to Reduce Energy and Operating Costs of the Schools of Guntersville by More Than $9.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 1,885 shares. 142,466 were accumulated by Personal Cap. Mackay Shields Lc holds 49,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Lc stated it has 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 400 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Sei Invests holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 40,579 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 0.02% stake. 100 are owned by M&R Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,315 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 72,083 shares. Cap Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Walthausen And Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares to 121,892 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,067 activity. CHAVEZ LINDA sold $103,850 worth of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) on Wednesday, January 9.