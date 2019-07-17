Lau Associates Decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake by $698,928; Market Value Declined; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Shares Rose, Private Wealth Partners Has Decreased Holding

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 14,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $309,000, down from 20,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.02M shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,888 shares to 241,989 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).