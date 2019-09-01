Lau Associates Decreased Its Cerner (CERN) Position by $957,600 as Stock Price Rose; Johnson Investment Counsel Lifted Its Colgate (CL) Stake by $7.14 Million

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 78.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 991,097 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 104,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 503,713 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.52 million, up from 398,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $196.20M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.