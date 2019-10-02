Lau Associates Decreased Holding in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by $2.72 Million as Stock Rose; California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Position as Shares Rose

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 154,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648.85 million, down from 5.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $113.32. About 6.99 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 4.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.71 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Casualty owns 20,000 shares. Baskin Fin Serv reported 155,793 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 8,425 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt holds 32,537 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 94,380 were reported by Bruni J V & Communication Communication. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.71% or 317,184 shares. 4.52 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Management Lc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 87,384 shares. Covey Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 4.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Ma reported 10,969 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 24,789 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,729 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Ltd Co has 3.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 14,529 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 119,577 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 4,145 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru reported 1.3% stake. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Co reported 2.36% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 13,545 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 137,888 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Limited Liability owns 2,976 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 4.29 million shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Co owns 1.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 528,662 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.71 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 11,392 shares to 296,914 shares, valued at $47.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 11,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).