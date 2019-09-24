Lau Associates Cut Holding in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by $2.72 Million as Market Value Rose; Motley Fool Wealth Management Holding in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Decreased by $2.29 Million

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Hldg Co (DIS) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 19,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 21,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 43,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 151,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 195,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 765,908 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,730 shares to 26,113 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 119,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.93 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

