Lau Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Atria Investments Has Increased Holding

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 92,652 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, up from 82,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.6. About 580,613 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Banks to call for special UK visa waiver for workers after Brexit; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.79B, EST. $1.71B; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 27/03/2018 – TPG Credit Arm Chasing More Spotify-Like Deals With Goldman Hire; 23/05/2018 – Halozyme at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 13/04/2018 – Financiers From Goldman to Avenue Find Fun at NYC’s Spring Galas

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70M and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.13 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 331,807 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 520,239 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 53,831 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 15 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,660 are held by Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt. Savant Capital Lc reported 0.06% stake. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc owns 7,252 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,315 shares. Mathes Co holds 0.93% or 9,549 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massachusetts-based Adage Prns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Axa invested in 73,471 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 26,376 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Biondo Investment Advisors owns 1.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 64,943 shares. Excalibur Management accumulated 32,581 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Community Bancorporation Na reported 66,740 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc holds 55,304 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,357 shares. Holderness Investments reported 22,531 shares. Sage Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 145,976 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.11% or 25,042 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs holds 0.79% or 94,812 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 1,242 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 1.00 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Management has 11,954 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 6,586 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 3,657 shares to 29,129 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 426,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

