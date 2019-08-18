Lau Associates Continues to Hold Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Share Price Rose, Freshford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.23 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39 million, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 713,759 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Waldron Sees an ‘Extraordinary Time’ for Strategic Activity (Video); 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Ex-Barclays Credit Trader Michael Anderson; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Total Assets $974 Billion at 1Q End; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Ex-Goldman Partner to Board as It Expands in China; 23/03/2018 – Growing Number of Goldman Sachs Advisors Jumping Ship — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Economist Boak Sees ‘Positive Mix’ for Australian Growth (Video); 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,283 shares. 3,300 were reported by Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. Birinyi Assoc reported 21,443 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc stated it has 1.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Boston reported 896,534 shares. Guardian Lp reported 1,625 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.6% or 50,760 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division accumulated 2,666 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Optimum Inv reported 7,335 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 3,912 shares. Burt Wealth reported 40 shares stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 0.43% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 251,297 shares. Wagner Bowman Management stated it has 1,315 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,252 shares.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14,561 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 5,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,018 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 114,393 shares. 19,048 are owned by Gamco Incorporated Et Al. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt holds 1.54% or 10,444 shares. Cwm Limited Liability invested in 28 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Culbertson A N Commerce holds 1.38% or 25,137 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management reported 0.7% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lifeplan Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 232 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,526 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 0.37% or 6,721 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westport Asset Incorporated holds 1,800 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 132 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advsr. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct stated it has 4.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.87 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.