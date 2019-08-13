Lau Associates Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $324,700; Kames Capital Plc Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $483,837

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 496,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79 million, up from 487,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 11.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $204.95. About 1.16M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 21/05/2018 – Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, sees the deficit ballooning to $2.05 trillion (7 percent of GDP) by 2028; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Speaks with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today; 21/03/2018 – For the First Time, Goldman’s Not Among the Top Commodity Banks; 06/04/2018 – So far the latest threat of $100 billion in tariffs by President Donald Trump seems to be a negotiating tactic, but Goldman’s Jan Hatzius told CNBC the risks of a trade war have increased; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs projects that rising costs to fund the deficit will force the government to borrow more which will push up interest rates; 10/04/2018 – Venezuela’s Oil Company Makes $90 Million Bond Payment to Goldman Unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 548,850 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 0.82% stake. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 3.34M shares. Tradewinds has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kamunting Street Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 91,597 shares or 21.19% of all its holdings. Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 0.32% or 2,189 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,535 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has 16,800 shares. 125,982 were reported by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 1,850 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). St Germain D J Inc holds 18,449 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM) by 9,000 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciitgroup Inc by 7,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,500 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc holds 0.2% or 16,851 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Advisors Ltd Llc holds 34,332 shares. Capital Int Investors has 2.20 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foster & Motley Incorporated owns 203,065 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.80 million shares stake. First Mercantile Tru Communication holds 10,627 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlantic Union Bancorp accumulated 2.08% or 138,981 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 214,149 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.06% or 71,837 shares. Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 1.68% or 60,656 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 2.91 million shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 759,093 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt holds 1.34% or 125,544 shares in its portfolio.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 125,683 shares to 291,655 shares, valued at $48.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,896 shares, and cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.