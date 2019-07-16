Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Valuation Rose While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Holding by $308,000; Intel (INTC) Holding Maintained by Sta Wealth Management Llc

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 686.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,701 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $49.13. About 11.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – I-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $501,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 1.23 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS 0.03; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $11.88M for 45.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 628,619 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 140,693 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). D E Shaw And Communications holds 0.01% or 700,813 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 101,288 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Metropolitan Life Ny has 26,251 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 110,775 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 13.63M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. 71,062 were reported by Balyasny Asset Lc.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 24,617 shares to 5,408 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 180,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,406 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,580 are owned by Puzo Michael J. Summit Fincl Wealth Ltd has invested 1.9% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 676,473 were reported by Scotia Capital. Ruggie Capital Group, a Florida-based fund reported 5 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 3.13 million were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Woodstock Corporation holds 0.99% or 102,722 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.82% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Semper Augustus Invs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20,677 shares. Frontier has 39,446 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.76% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 18,418 are owned by Leisure Cap Management. Raymond James And holds 3.68M shares. Butensky And Cohen Security holds 49,876 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 152,440 shares.

