Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stock Rose While Eam Investors Trimmed Its Position by $1.38 Million; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Shares Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Increased Position

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 98,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 178,713 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 277,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 971,125 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAI Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Op Chief Glen Hawk to Serve as Interim CEO; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Lattice Semi; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 65,650 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77B, up from 62,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 1.97M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.86M for 43.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $408.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 141,003 shares to 318,716 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phasebio Pharmaceu by 46,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Acm Research Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.76M were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 23,449 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Rice Hall James & Assoc Llc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Pier Lc accumulated 529,890 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 333,228 shares. Redwood Limited Com reported 1.18 million shares stake. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 158,981 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 402,267 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr owns 417 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 115,193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14.50M are held by Vanguard. Bank Of America De owns 110,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

