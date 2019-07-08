Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shares Rose While Kingdon Capital Management Has Raised Position; O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Boosted Stake

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 52,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 668,468 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98M, up from 615,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 589,401 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 59.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 5,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 9,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $386.07. About 337,711 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Oâ€™Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, ORLY – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: XLY Targets $130 – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 24, 2019 : MSFT, FB, V, PYPL, TSLA, NOW, XLNX, ORLY, LRCX, AVB, ALGN, WCN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $35.52 million activity. $1.36M worth of stock was sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12. 40,000 shares valued at $14.88 million were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.14% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,851 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Altarock Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 11.39% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 68,215 were reported by King Luther. Patten & Patten Tn reported 9,074 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 153,879 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 49,600 shares. New York-based Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.66% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Communications invested in 0.48% or 6,397 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 327,857 shares. Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 0.77% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 156,734 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 1,261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 13,615 shares to 60,385 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,980 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 9,659 shares. Sei Invs holds 76,177 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 12,732 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 191,458 shares. Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 194,122 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 110,775 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 1.01M shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 18,160 shares. Creative Planning reported 40,000 shares stake. Blackrock accumulated 8.01 million shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lattice’s Investor Day Highlights The Separation From The Company’s Past – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lattice Semiconductor Bridges Interface Gap between Processors and Industrial Displays with New CrossLink Reference Design – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “December 20th Options Now Available For Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares to 270,548 shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 570,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).