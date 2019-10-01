Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.43 Million as Stock Rose; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Trimmed by $103.34 Million Its Position

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 83.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 410,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 79,162 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.95 million, down from 489,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 1.61 million shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 102,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 441,156 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 543,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.30 million shares traded or 13.11% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Darin Billerbeck to Retire; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR NAMES GLEN HAWK INTERIM CEO

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.11 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 8,508 shares to 296,720 shares, valued at $40.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20,818 shares to 78,276 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 25,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

