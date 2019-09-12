Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Shareholder Franklin Resources Raised Its Holding; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Holder Chilton Investment Co Increased Its Stake

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 3,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 46,304 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 42,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $161.85. About 362,546 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%)

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 476,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.46 million, up from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 270,549 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP Stock: A ‘Legacy Asset’ To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10,503 shares to 11,926 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 144,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,427 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cumberland Partners has invested 0.2% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 72,802 shares or 4.74% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Moreno Evelyn V has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 53,350 were reported by De Burlo Grp. Raub Brock Cap Management Lp holds 131,717 shares or 4.45% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 3.89% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc invested in 2,333 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 1.96% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 10,360 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,967 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Kentucky-based Field And Main Retail Bank has invested 0.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,657 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.09% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.05 million shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 46,700 shares to 296,029 shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 6,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LSCC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.