Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Reaches $20.37 After 3.00% Down Move; Oha Investment (OHAI) SI Decreased By 66.67%

Oha Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) had a decrease of 66.67% in short interest.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending.

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The company has market cap of $26.43 million. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare services and products, consumer services, etc.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.92M for 42.44 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 169.75 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

