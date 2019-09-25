Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Reaches $19.98 After 6.00% Up Move; Dover (DOV) SI Increased By 0.32%

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. DOV’s SI was 4.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 4.59 million shares previously. With 941,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s short sellers to cover DOV’s short positions. The SI to Dover Corporation’s float is 3.23%. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 296,705 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds

The stock of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.33% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 1.47M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 30/05/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 HighlightsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.65 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $21.18 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LSCC worth $159.06M more.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.92 million for 41.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It has a 166.5 P/E ratio. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 19,528 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 18,039 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 17,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 14.50 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Company reported 319,934 shares. Marathon Cap, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 71,277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kingdon Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.96% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 668,468 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 158,981 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 67,828 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com invested in 59,395 shares or 0% of the stock. Alberta Mgmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 111,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Invesco Ltd has 5.71M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold Dover Corporation shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 2,612 shares. Andra Ap invested in 77,100 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Patten Gru Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Country State Bank accumulated 300 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks holds 10,610 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd Company owns 28,419 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company reported 1.56M shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 4,816 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 473,117 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 12,600 shares. Fund Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 18,747 shares. Montag A And Associate reported 11,288 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.48 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.