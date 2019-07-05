Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Position Has Upped by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Parsley Energy (PE) Holding as Share Price Rose

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 69,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 242,342 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY TO BE TRANSFERRED TO COOPER BASIN WESTERN FLANK OIL ASSETS

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 149,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 389,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 964,091 shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11,839 shares to 132,100 shares, valued at $41.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 122,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,389 shares, and cut its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 40,815 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 120 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 5,056 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 439,304 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 158,691 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Grp Inc invested in 74,677 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability holds 788,743 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Marathon has invested 0.11% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Victory Capital Management reported 314,085 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Swiss Bankshares has 224,200 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 981 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,300 shares. Zacks Management accumulated 13,019 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 261,807 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.12% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.67 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 9,955 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com reported 14,172 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,852 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 459,100 shares. D E Shaw invested in 1.05 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 202 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 87,195 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.02% or 165,918 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 91,617 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.65 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.18% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 223,460 shares to 667,270 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 91,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpt Realty.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.