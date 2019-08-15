Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Position Has Increased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp; Greylin Investment Mangement Has Trimmed Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by $398,565

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 23,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 28,635 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 52,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 7.41M shares traded or 59.06% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 66.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.30 million, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 3.50M shares traded or 76.38% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO OTHER MATERIAL INFORMATION CONCERNING AFFAIRS OF COMPANY THAT HAS NOT BEEN GENERALLY DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 4C; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 15/04/2018 – SXY:BPT:TRANSFER OF LATTICE GAS FREE-CARRY TO WESTERN FLANK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rwc Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 416,515 shares. Andra Ap reported 331,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 815,768 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.97M shares. Lyrical Asset Mngmt LP holds 10.84 million shares or 2.6% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 18,652 shares. Moreover, Bell National Bank & Trust has 0.63% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). First Republic Management invested in 247,228 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 78,738 shares. Argent Communications holds 0.03% or 18,469 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 102,370 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 1,048 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.35% or 12.45M shares. Sei Investments reported 99,920 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. $147,350 worth of stock was bought by Evans Gerald on Wednesday, August 7.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 61,031 shares to 378,402 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 14,635 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 9,659 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 182,928 shares. 51,841 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co. Systematic Fin Management LP invested in 25,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 188,232 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 3.30 million shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 194,122 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0.01% or 5.45 million shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 110,775 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 12,732 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 325,800 shares to 456,565 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 434,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,550 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

