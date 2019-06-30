Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Market Valuation Rose While Kingdon Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Trimmed Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) by $152.71 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 696,643 shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 52,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 668,468 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 615,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 1.22 million shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 24/04/2018 – China-backed buyout fund founder guilty of insider trading -U.S. court; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19 million shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 183,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WESCO’s Unusual Year Comes to a Close – The Motley Fool” on February 03, 2019, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – Fox Business” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Acquires OSRAM’s Sylvania Lighting Solutions – PRNewswire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about WESCO International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $61.13M for 8.79 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 76,352 shares stake. Boston Prns owns 3.60M shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma holds 0.01% or 543,935 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 0.76% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 21,445 shares. 472 are owned by Alphaone Invest Ltd. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management stated it has 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Paradigm Mngmt Ny reported 24,500 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Lc New York accumulated 102,723 shares. 511,560 were accumulated by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Venator Mgmt Limited has 2.88% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Ajo Lp has invested 0.21% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). First Mercantile Company reported 2,175 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 21,422 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl reported 28,399 shares stake.

