Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Its Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Its Position by $1.67 Million

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 25,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 78,828 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 104,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.01. About 3.16 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 141.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 3.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 5.45 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.00 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 900,036 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – 3MF Consortium Releases First Standardized 3D Beam Lattice Extension; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Board Commences CEO Search; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Reaches Agreement with Lion Point Capital, makes Changes to Bd of Directors

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 825,928 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $180.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 27,304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company invested 0.04% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 219,787 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 194,122 shares. Virtu Financial has invested 0.02% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 118,186 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). White Pine Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 268,852 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Kbc Gp Nv reported 26,905 shares. American Intll Grp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.07M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 29,147 are held by Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada.

