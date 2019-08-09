Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $22.41 Million as Share Value Rose; Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Raised Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) (HSBC) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 57,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.65M, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Holdings Plc (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 3.15 million shares traded or 89.38% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 15/03/2018 – 87QE: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 15/03/2018 – 60LA: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 31/05/2018 – Outgoing RBS CFO Ewen Stevenson Approached by HSBC -Times of London; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms The Long-term Senior Debt And Deposit Ratings Of Hsbc Bank Plc, Concluding Review. Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – HSBC FRANCE: Post Stabilisation Notice; 30/04/2018 – HSBC Global Private Banking Grows West Coast Presence with Expansion to Seattle; 18/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 400 FROM PLN 391; 04/05/2018 – STATOIL ASA STL.OL : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 208 FROM NOK 200

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.68% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 1.82M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS GLEN HAWK APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Xilinx, Lattice Semiconductor and KLA-Tencor – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes Inc (DIOD) and Lattice Semi (LSCC) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The TechTrader: 2 Chipmakers Among Our Breakout Charts To Watch – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Opportunities for Lattice Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 103,269 shares to 765,584 shares, valued at $39.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 92,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Td Asset has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 219,787 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Trexquant Investment LP reported 57,093 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Systematic LP stated it has 25,625 shares. Franklin owns 2.91M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 34,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Mirae Asset Glob has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) or 108,431 shares. Pitcairn invested in 20,996 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lincoln Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 29,159 shares.

More notable recent HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Which European Bank Has The More Profitable Business Model: HSBC or UBS? – Forbes” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Lower Prime and Reference Rate – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC falls 2.0% after CEO ousted – HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Slump as China Hits Back at U.S. on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Samsung Electronics Gdr (SSNHZ) by 418 shares to 4,881 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 26,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT).