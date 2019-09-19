Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) and Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Contrasting side by side

As Semiconductor – Specialized businesses, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15 6.62 N/A -0.11 0.00 Sunworks Inc. 5 0.21 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Sunworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Sunworks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -5% -2.1% Sunworks Inc. 0.00% -87.4% -26.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Sunworks Inc.’s 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation are 4 and 3.1. Competitively, Sunworks Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and Sunworks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 7%. About 0.4% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.31% of Sunworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15.19% 28.08% 43.37% 147.95% 148.91% 179.48% Sunworks Inc. 10% -0.45% -60.43% 45.35% -45% 109.92%

For the past year Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has stronger performance than Sunworks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Lattice Semiconductor Corporation beats Sunworks Inc.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.