Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Specialized company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.54% of all Semiconductor – Specialized’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Semiconductor – Specialized companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 675,909,789.85% -5.00% -2.10% Industry Average 1.09% 67.76% 8.07%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 131.87M 20 0.00 Industry Average 20.10M 1.84B 320.99

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.10 2.71

As a group, Semiconductor – Specialized companies have a potential upside of 59.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15.19% 28.08% 43.37% 147.95% 148.91% 179.48% Industry Average 5.86% 7.99% 22.98% 51.55% 46.53% 81.25%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation are 4 and 3.1. Competitively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s competitors have 3.51 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s competitors are 55.74% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Dividends

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.