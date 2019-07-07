Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) Valuation Rose While Investment Management Of Virginia Has Raised Its Stake; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position by $620,725 as Market Value Declined

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (LSCC) by 259.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 209,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,610 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 80,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 678,305 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP LSCC.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT DARIN G. BILLERBECK TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $98M-$102M; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +57.6%, EST. +56.0%; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 578,517 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp owns 870,290 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 73,549 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd reported 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Earnest Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Cipher Capital LP holds 102,927 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 467,742 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 563,953 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Carroll Assocs has 0% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 4 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 20,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 42,862 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 0.86% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). M Holdg Securities Inc accumulated 8,163 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 13,933 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, First Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.94M for 26.30 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity.

