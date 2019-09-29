Lathrop Investment Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $345,111; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Upped Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) as Stock Price Declined

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 275.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 189,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 258,110 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 68,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FORD CREDIT FLOORPLAN MASTER OWNER TRUST A; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Manafort’s former son-in-law cuts plea deal; 10/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PICKUP TRUCK PRODUCTION SHORTAGE SHOULD HAVE ‘ADVERSE IMPACT’ ON RESULTS, BUT MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 13/04/2018 – FIAT CEO HAS `DESIRE’ FOR BETTER MARGINS THAN GM, FORD IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – Ford Licenses Hybrid Vehicle Patents from Paice, Abell Foundation; 09/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford temporarily stops all production of the F-Series truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 10/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 9.47M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iowa Bancorporation reported 28,442 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 156 shares. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.97 million shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated invested in 188,148 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.07% or 38,934 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 37,275 were reported by Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca holds 1.22% or 180,188 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited holds 4,810 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 242,733 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,430 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors stated it has 10,756 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,253 shares to 161,704 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,756 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Going Electric Will Pay off Big Time for Ford Stock in the Future – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford to put struggling India business into JV – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stalling Ford Stock Cannot Afford a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Details of Ford Motor Companyâ€™s Briefing on 2019 Third Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.